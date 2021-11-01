Needham & Company LLC Raises I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Price Target to $85.00

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.56% from the stock’s current price.

IMAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. China Renaissance Securities increased their target price on I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Shares of NASDAQ IMAB opened at $61.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.29 and a beta of 0.74. I-Mab has a 1-year low of $32.64 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in I-Mab during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. 37.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

