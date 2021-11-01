Point72 Asset Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 37.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,824,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107,096 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 808.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 14,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMRX opened at $5.49 on Monday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $535.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.26 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 58.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

