Vaneck Vectors Australian Subordinated Debt ETF (ASX:SUBD) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04

Vaneck Vectors Australian Subordinated Debt ETF (ASX:SUBD) announced a interim dividend on Monday, November 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, October 31st.

