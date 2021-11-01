Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys Shares of 31,088 Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,080,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,167,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,640,000. Skye Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 13.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,751,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,247 shares in the company, valued at $5,643,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $15,154,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCS shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Doximity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.75.

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $69.48 on Monday. Doximity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $107.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.22.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $72.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.41 million. On average, research analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

