Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $1.72 Million Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,586 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,238 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,407.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 880,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $77,436,000 after purchasing an additional 845,512 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,288.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 800,641 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $70,400,000 after purchasing an additional 767,113 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,798,731 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,389,181,000 after purchasing an additional 739,001 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $44,409,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $37,285,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STX. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $204,118.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,773.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $2,206,131.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,551 shares of company stock worth $3,309,190 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX opened at $89.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.10 and a fifty-two week high of $106.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.43.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

