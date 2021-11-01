86,778 Shares in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 86,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $57,879,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $39,903,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $21,344,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $10,181,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $7,133,000. 23.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company.

Shares of YMM opened at $14.25 on Monday. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $22.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.76.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $173.28 million during the quarter.

Full Truck Alliance Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

