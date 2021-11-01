Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $1.85 Million in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,121 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SM. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in SM Energy by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 340,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,187,000 after purchasing an additional 33,979 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $786,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. State Street Corp raised its position in SM Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,737,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,211,000 after purchasing an additional 312,698 shares during the period. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $12,751,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $34.32 on Monday. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average is $21.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 6.17.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.70.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

