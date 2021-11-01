Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Raises Stock Position in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) by 179.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228,477 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Endo International were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Endo International by 568.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endo International during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endo International during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Endo International by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endo International during the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $4.25 on Monday. Endo International plc has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $10.89. The company has a market cap of $992.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. Endo International had a net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.51%. The business had revenue of $713.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Endo International plc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENDP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.79.

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

