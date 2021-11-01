RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of RLX Technology stock opened at $4.86 on Monday. RLX Technology has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.52.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $393.61 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,701,000. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 643.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,959,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889,072 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,042,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,438 shares during the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 5,311,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RLX Technology by 1,819.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,534,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,588,000 after buying an additional 4,298,465 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

