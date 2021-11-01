Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Hercules Capital reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.13 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 113.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTGC. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 169.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTGC opened at $17.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.51. Hercules Capital has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $17.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

