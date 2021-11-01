Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,200 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the September 30th total of 266,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRC. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $3,164,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1,003.0% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after buying an additional 159,675 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 21,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of BMRC opened at $38.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.63. The company has a market cap of $496.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.79. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $42.19.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 28.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

