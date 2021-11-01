Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Raised to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

HMCBF has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$29.47 target price (down previously from C$46.00) on shares of Home Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Home Capital Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.92.

Shares of HMCBF stock opened at $32.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.56. Home Capital Group has a 52-week low of $19.30 and a 52-week high of $33.43.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

