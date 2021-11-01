Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,500 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the September 30th total of 205,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:CARE opened at $14.98 on Monday. Carter Bankshares has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $34.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.83 million. Research analysts anticipate that Carter Bankshares will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $147,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 20.5% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Carter Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Carter Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 35.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CARE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James cut Carter Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.