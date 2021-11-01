Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,500 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the September 30th total of 205,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NASDAQ:CARE opened at $14.98 on Monday. Carter Bankshares has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $34.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.83 million. Research analysts anticipate that Carter Bankshares will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CARE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James cut Carter Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.
About Carter Bankshares
Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.
Recommended Story: What causes a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.