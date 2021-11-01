Northstar Electronics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEIK) Short Interest Update

Northstar Electronics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEIK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the September 30th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 537,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Northstar Electronics stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. Northstar Electronics has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01.
About Northstar Electronics
