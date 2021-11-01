SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.08). SailPoint Technologies posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 154.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SailPoint Technologies.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SAIL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.57.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,191 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $56,096.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 11,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $495,231.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,665.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,188 shares of company stock worth $4,228,057. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 98.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 24,974 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $637,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $321,000.

SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $47.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -117.02 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.57. SailPoint Technologies has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

