Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Short Interest Down 30.9% in October

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,500 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the September 30th total of 546,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 359.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 9,177 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 1,134.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AVNW shares. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on Aviat Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aviat Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

NASDAQ AVNW opened at $28.60 on Monday. Aviat Networks has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $43.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.16.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.35 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 40.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aviat Networks will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

