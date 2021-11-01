Short Interest in Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) Increases By 34.6%

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,390,000 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the September 30th total of 5,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ HYZN opened at $5.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.81. Hyzon Motors has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $19.95.

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that Hyzon Motors will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Hyzon Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,113,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the second quarter worth about $2,375,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HYZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Hyzon Motors in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.