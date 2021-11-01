HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,710,000 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the September 30th total of 20,480,000 shares. Currently, 10.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

NYSE:HEXO opened at $1.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.25. HEXO has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $11.04. The stock has a market cap of $224.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.61.

HEXO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atb Cap Markets restated an “underperform” rating on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on HEXO from C$12.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HEXO in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HEXO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.02.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEXO. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HEXO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in HEXO during the first quarter worth $85,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HEXO in the 1st quarter valued at $1,006,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of HEXO by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 48,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HEXO during the 2nd quarter worth $5,220,000. Institutional investors own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

