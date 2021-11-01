Short Interest in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Grows By 36.1%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,120,000 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the September 30th total of 40,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 10.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $4.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $5.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.44.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a positive return on equity of 135.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SWN shares. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.91.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

