Short Interest in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Grows By 36.1%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,120,000 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the September 30th total of 40,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 10.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Southwestern Energy stock opened at $4.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $5.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.44.
Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a positive return on equity of 135.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SWN shares. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.91.
About Southwestern Energy
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.