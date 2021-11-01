Craig Hallum Lowers Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $150.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective cut by Craig Hallum from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TDOC. Argus lowered Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $191.85.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $149.59 on Thursday. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $120.67 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.19.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $274,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $502,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,857,885. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $989,663,000 after buying an additional 1,697,159 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,467,000 after buying an additional 1,592,818 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,690,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $946,335,000 after buying an additional 1,244,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,926 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,532,000. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

