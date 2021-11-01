Federated Hermes Inc. Has $3.19 Million Stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,406,479 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $127,845,000 after buying an additional 230,314 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.1% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 155,090 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,821,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $3,059,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,993,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,783,000.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEO. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cfra downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.81.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $23.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.08. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.05.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $558,635.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,309.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.