Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,151 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.69% of Omnicell worth $45,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 357,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,141,000 after purchasing an additional 16,529 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 65,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $178.15 on Monday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.85 and a 52-week high of $178.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.15 and a 200-day moving average of $149.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 137.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $272.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Omnicell from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.14.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 10,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,776,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $762,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,499 shares of company stock valued at $11,777,868 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

