Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 11.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 431,151 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 44,571 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $43,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 17.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 3,021.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 7.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,510 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 8,956.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 10,569 shares during the period.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSIT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $231,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $145,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,576.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,732 shares of company stock worth $952,197. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $94.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.30. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.84. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.63 and a 12-month high of $107.26.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.