Federated Hermes Inc. Has $3.10 Million Stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 8,443.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 257,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,812 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Newmark Group by 18,982.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,951,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,716 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Newmark Group by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmark Group by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 123,905 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Newmark Group by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. 55.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NMRK stock opened at $14.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.79. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $15.30.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Newmark Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The business had revenue of $629.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.30%.

NMRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

