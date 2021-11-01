Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 193.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

EXPD opened at $123.26 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $85.01 and a one year high of $130.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.03.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Vertical Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $1,033,446.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $35,065.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,816 shares of company stock worth $1,111,389. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.