Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 3,027 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in LHC Group by 568.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 21,038.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get LHC Group alerts:

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $134.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.34. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.45. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. LHC Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LHCG. Truist dropped their price target on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on LHC Group from $252.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LHC Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.25.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.