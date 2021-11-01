AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AGCO. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. OTR Global lowered AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AGCO from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AGCO from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.79.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $122.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. AGCO has a 12-month low of $76.04 and a 12-month high of $158.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.80.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGCO will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $698,314.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at $17,366,585.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 329.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 36,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 27,904 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in AGCO during the second quarter worth $16,702,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in AGCO by 4.1% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 256,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,395,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its holdings in AGCO by 149.3% during the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 275,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,980,000 after buying an additional 165,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in AGCO by 6.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,475,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,102,000 after buying an additional 89,463 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

