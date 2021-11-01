CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Lowered to Neutral at BTIG Research

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $281.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $265.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a PE ratio of -339.51 and a beta of 1.33. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $118.10 and a twelve month high of $297.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.58, for a total transaction of $1,159,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.75, for a total value of $2,747,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,399 shares of company stock valued at $40,878,284 over the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,550,000 after buying an additional 2,892,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,180,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,682,000 after purchasing an additional 531,958 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,744,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,988,000 after purchasing an additional 552,456 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,849,000 after purchasing an additional 914,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

