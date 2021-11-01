The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH)

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:LTH opened at $17.34 on Monday. Life Time Group has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $18.25.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

