Corient Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 41.2% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.2% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 4.1% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.8% in the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 91.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.71.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $72.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $65.34 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.48.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

