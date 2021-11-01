First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Shares Bought by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 16.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,940 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in First Busey were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 86.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 59,368 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 6.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,670,000 after buying an additional 50,177 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 86.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 14,093 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 331.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 53,989 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in First Busey by 5.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BUSE. Zacks Investment Research cut First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ BUSE opened at $25.49 on Monday. First Busey Co. has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.11.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. First Busey had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.46%.

First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

