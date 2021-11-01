Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes $72,000 Position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yext by 12.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,643,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,098,000 after buying an additional 1,181,599 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yext by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,357,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,003,000 after buying an additional 672,442 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Yext by 3.8% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,139,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,314,000 after buying an additional 299,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Yext by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,420,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,585,000 after buying an additional 115,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yext by 6.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,771,000 after buying an additional 111,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Yext alerts:

YEXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

Shares of YEXT opened at $12.59 on Monday. Yext, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $20.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.40.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,946 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $48,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 8,324 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $101,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,980 shares of company stock worth $1,042,080. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.