Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 16,645 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 58.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,922 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,645 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.3% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 25,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 76,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 18.2% in the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

BBVA opened at $6.97 on Monday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $7.08. The stock has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.0928 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

