Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 463 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUBS. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 455.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 697,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,375,000 after acquiring an additional 571,882 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in HubSpot by 15.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,587,418,000 after acquiring an additional 478,088 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter worth about $169,596,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 380.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 334,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,082,000 after acquiring an additional 265,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 295,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $172,170,000 after purchasing an additional 177,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.04, for a total value of $9,170,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,728 shares of company stock valued at $24,147,918. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $577.95 price target (down previously from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HubSpot from $725.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price target on HubSpot from $605.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $765.00.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $810.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $717.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $614.23. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $283.87 and a 52 week high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -435.61 and a beta of 1.67.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

