Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $329,000 Holdings in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Macatawa Bank worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCBC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Macatawa Bank by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,868,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,353,000 after buying an additional 44,198 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Macatawa Bank by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,167,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,216,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc increased its position in Macatawa Bank by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 450,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,939,000 after buying an additional 170,828 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 8.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 412,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 31,422 shares during the period. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC increased its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 33.3% during the second quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 323,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 80,861 shares during the period. 35.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCBC opened at $8.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $10.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.06.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 13.06%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

