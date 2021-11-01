Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $316,000 Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RY. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 44.9% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 40.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.31.

NYSE:RY opened at $104.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $69.11 and a 1 year high of $108.09.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.86 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.858 per share. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

