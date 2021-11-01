Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 20,133 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 92.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,018 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,133 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

SMFG stock opened at $6.48 on Monday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.02. The firm has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.69 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

