Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aemetis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.19). Aemetis reported earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full-year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($1.27). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aemetis.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $54.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.85 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMTX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

In related news, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 71,167 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Block sold 14,511 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $202,283.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,643 shares of company stock valued at $2,111,861 in the last three months. 14.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aemetis during the second quarter valued at about $307,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Aemetis by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Aemetis by 818.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 400,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 357,312 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Aemetis by 1,396.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 45,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aemetis by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 420,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 276,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $19.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.50. Aemetis has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $630.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of -0.50.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

