SkyWater Technology (SKYT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $41.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. On average, analysts expect SkyWater Technology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:SKYT opened at $34.24 on Monday. SkyWater Technology has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.68.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SKYT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SkyWater Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SkyWater Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.
SkyWater Technology Company Profile
SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.
