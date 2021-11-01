SkyWater Technology (SKYT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $41.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. On average, analysts expect SkyWater Technology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SKYT opened at $34.24 on Monday. SkyWater Technology has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SKYT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SkyWater Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SkyWater Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

