Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.14 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. Barnes Group’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Barnes Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.830-$1.930 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.83-1.93 EPS.

NYSE:B opened at $41.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.12. Barnes Group has a 12-month low of $35.93 and a 12-month high of $57.64.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on B. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.