AMERCO (UHAL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect AMERCO to post earnings of $15.48 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $9.54. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.27%.

AMERCO stock opened at $736.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.86. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $346.01 and a 12 month high of $745.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $677.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $620.88.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMERCO stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of AMERCO worth $18,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

