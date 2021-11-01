Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 805 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 34.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.54.

NYSE:RTX opened at $88.86 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.92 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.00 billion, a PE ratio of 61.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.07.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

