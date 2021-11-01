Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Fastly by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,974,000 after buying an additional 55,959 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Fastly by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 568,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,232,000 after buying an additional 77,540 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Fastly by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Fastly by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Fastly by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after buying an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastly alerts:

In other news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 14,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $566,584.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,148 shares in the company, valued at $18,003,193.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total value of $226,873.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,875 shares of company stock worth $2,277,271 over the last quarter. 10.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FSLY opened at $50.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $33.87 and a one year high of $122.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.24 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.03.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. Fastly’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair lowered Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.11.

Fastly Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.