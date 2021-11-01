Hanmi Financial Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, October 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

Hanmi Financial has decreased its dividend by 35.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Hanmi Financial has a payout ratio of 20.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hanmi Financial to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC opened at $22.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.29. Hanmi Financial has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $22.87.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 31.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

HAFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hanmi Financial stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 99.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 165,048 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 82,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of Hanmi Financial worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

