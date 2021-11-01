Swedbank AB (publ) (SWDBY) to Issue Dividend of $1.71 on November 22nd

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 1.7125 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from Swedbank AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.87.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWDBY opened at $22.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Swedbank AB has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $23.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.98.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 39.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SWDBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from SEK 180 to SEK 170 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 165 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 195 to SEK 200 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.33.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.