Bluegreen Vacations (BVH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $193.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.97 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 1.27%. On average, analysts expect Bluegreen Vacations to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BVH opened at $25.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $562.96 million, a PE ratio of 134.79 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Bluegreen Vacations has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $27.52.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $30.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bluegreen Vacations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BVH. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 819.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 20,866 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

