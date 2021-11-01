Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.51 Per Share

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Hess Midstream has increased its dividend by 198.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Hess Midstream has a payout ratio of 113.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Hess Midstream to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.3%.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

HESM opened at $25.17 on Monday. Hess Midstream has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $30.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average is $25.15. The company has a market capitalization of $630.21 million, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 2.13.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hess Midstream will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HESM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 4,312,500 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $108,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 23.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after buying an additional 101,020 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 17.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.