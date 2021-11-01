VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd.

VSE has raised its dividend by 38.5% over the last three years. VSE has a payout ratio of 14.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect VSE to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

Shares of VSE stock opened at $55.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $705.71 million, a PE ratio of 77.15 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.08. VSE has a twelve month low of $28.43 and a twelve month high of $57.48.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. VSE had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 6.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VSE will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VSE stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,973 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in VSE were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VSEC. TheStreet raised shares of VSE from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of VSE from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VSE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

About VSE

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

