Brokerages Set Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target at $8.94

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.51. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $11.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 3.23.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The company had revenue of $357.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -3.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 117.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 147.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares during the period. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter worth about $112,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

