Amundi Invests $28.42 Million in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Amundi bought a new position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 259,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,421,000. Amundi owned about 0.13% of DTE Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter worth about $3,137,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 14.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 287,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,601,000 after purchasing an additional 36,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 20.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,946,000 after purchasing an additional 40,802 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,815,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 14.9% in the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 278,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,068,000 after purchasing an additional 36,129 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

In related news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $113.35 on Monday. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $96.40 and a 1 year high of $122.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

